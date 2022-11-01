Kuwaiti airline, Jazeera Airways announced that it will go live with its service to Bengaluru from November 3. It will make two weekly flights to the city— Thursdays and Saturdays with a one-way ticket price starting from ₹19,999.

According to the airline, the launch of their services in Bengaluru is a part of their expansion in India, which flies to all destinations available under the bilateral arrangement between the two countries. Jazeera Airways started its operations in India in 2017 and currently flies to/from eight destinations which include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

In addition to 30 direct services to Kuwait, it also connects flights from India to Turkey, Georgia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and UAE, said the company.

“We are very excited to the flying into the Garden City with two services per week connecting the Indian Expat population from Kuwait to India and taking our valued passengers back from India to Kuwait and beyond to a large number of leisure and pilgrimage destinations,” said Romana Parvi, Regional Manager, South Asia. The carrier has a seating capacity of 162 people.

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights. The airline flies to over 50 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe.

