Jindal is Vice-Chairman of Worldsteel

October 16, 2019

The World Steel Association (Worldsteel) has elected Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Steel, as Vice-Chairman of the association for one year. It also elected YU Yong, Chairman, HBIS Group Co, as Chairman. Other office bearers include TV Narendran, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Steel, and Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal. The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry representation in the world and represents 85 per cent of the world's steel production. Our Bureau

