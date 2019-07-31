Jindal Steel completes delivery of 1.26 lakh tonne rail order

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday said it has completed delivery of its 1.26 lakh tonne rail order from the Indian Railways.
In July last year, JSPL had received from the national transporter an order of about one lakh tonne rails, which was later extended by over 26,000 tonnes.
Read also: Jindal Steel completes first-ever rail order ahead of schedule
“In a boost to Indian Railways, JSPL has successfully executed the first-ever rail order to Indian Railways on July 29, 2019. JSPL has supplied 1,26,604 tonnes of long rails to Indian Railways in record time ahead of schedule. Out of this total quantities, JSPL supplied 97,400 tonnes of long rails on April 22, 2019,” the company informed the exchanges.
The total value of the order was ₹ 732 crore, the company said.
JSPL further said it has recently won a ₹ 665 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), an arm of the Ministry of Railways, to supply 89,042 tonnes of UIC 60 kg IRS T-12 880 grade 13 meter rails for its upcoming projects.
Read more: Jindal Steel bags ₹ 665 cr rail order from RVNL
“JSPL is also expecting orders of a minimum volume of 2 lakh tonnes per annum of 13/26 metre rails from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and IRCON International Limited,” it added.
The railways had invited the global tender for procuring around 4.87 lakh metric tonnes of rails to meet the shortfall in supply from the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
While news about a strategic investor may buoy the stock, investors can suffer dilution
Apart from the fact that the offer is steeply priced, the industry is highly competitive
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Engineers India at current levels. The stock has ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...