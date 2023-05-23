Jio Haptik, a conversational commerce platform, and IDfy, a B2B technology company that helps brands in identity management and fraud mitigation, have joined hands to enable companies onboard users and partners, and complete end-to-end KYC process on WhatsApp.

With Haptik‘s GPT bot-powered messaging capabilities, businesses can now receive personalised notifications to re-engage and nudge users to complete pending KYC on WhatsApp. IDfy’s advanced APIs, on the other hand, leverage AI/ML algorithms to extract information from documents, detect tampering, verify ID details against official databases, compare faces across pictures, and run criminal record checks, creating a verification process.

Haptik CEO & co-founder Aakrit Vaish said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with IDfy, whose expertise in the BFSI sector perfectly complements our experience in the WhatsApp chatbot domain. Our joint focus is on providing exceptional solutions by maximising the potential of WhatsApp as a powerful messaging app for brands like IDfy to streamline support while ensuring convenience and customer satisfaction. By bringing the entire account opening and e-KYC process onto WhatsApp in a frictionless and seamless manner, we are committed to delivering a superior customer experience.”

Adding to this, IDfy’s CPO Paritosh Desai, said: “IDfy and Haptik’s partnership is one-of-a-kind, transforming how businesses operate in the fintech and BFSI space. At IDfy, our priority is delivering exceptional user experiences and, in Haptik, we’re collaborating with a technology partner that shares our brand ethos and is an innovator par excellence. Haptik’s industry-leading WhatsApp chatbots help us accomplish a wide range of use cases, including account opening in the banking space and merchant onboarding in the e-commerce industry. Our vision is to touch more users with our products and create seamless user journeys. We are confident that this partnership will help businesses improve their conversion rates while offering a superior customer experience that translates to better retention and customer loyalty.”