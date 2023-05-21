Elon Musk’s attorney sent Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella a letter saying that Microsoft had accessed Twitter’s data for unauthorised purposes.

Meanwhile, the microblogging platform will now allow its subscribers to upload two-hour-long videos on the platform.

Microsoft may have violated multiple provisions of its data agreement with Twitter “for an extended period of time,” Quinn Emanuel attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a letter seen by Bloomberg News. Microsoft’s agreement with Twitter includes the obligation to notify the microblogging platform of any modifications to the company’s API or application programming interface, according to Spiro’s letter.

According to reports, Microsoft had used Twitter data via its API for years in several products, including those related to Xbox, Bing and its advertising tools. The microblogging platform recently ended free access to its API. In April, Musk threatened to sue Microsoft over claims that the company “trained illegally using Twitter data.” Thereafter, Microsoft removed Twitter from its social media management tools for advertisers and turned off the option to upload screenshots and clips directly to Twitter from Xbox consoles and the Game Bar on Windows.

Musk has also publicly criticised Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

