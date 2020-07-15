Jio has developed complete 5G solution from scratch,will emerge as an exporter: Mukesh Ambani

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has developed a complete 5G solution from the scratch, which can be also exported to other countries.

"Jio has developed complete 5G solution from scratch that will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India. This is 100 per cent homegrown and ‘Made in India’, and is ready for field deployments next year,” RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said at the AGM.

Jio will also emerge as an exporter of 5G solutions to other nations, he added.