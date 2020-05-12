JK Paper consolidated net down 18% in Q4

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
JK Paper Limited reported a ₹ 92.72 crore consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-2020. This is lower than the ₹ 112.96 crore consolidated net profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
In a BSE filing, the company said that the interim dividend of ₹4 per share of ₹ 10 face value (or 40 per cent) on equity shares amounting to ₹ 85.95 crore (including taxes) already paid for the financial year 2019-20 be treated as final dividend for that year.
For the full financial year 2019-2020, consolidated net profit stood at ₹ 468.41 crore, up from ₹ 424.94 crore reported in fiscal 2018-2019.
Consolidated total income for the quarter was ₹ 766.62 crore, down from ₹ 828.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. For the full year, total income stood at ₹ 3,164 crore, down from ₹ 3,306.71 crore shown in the fiscal 2018-2019.
In another filing to the exchanges, JK Paper said that it has temporarily suspended operations at its manufacturing facility - Unit CPM at Fort Songadh, Gujarat on Monday (May 11) for about a week due to lower market demand and extended lockdown in western region.
“ln view of nationwide lock down due to Covid-19, the company's operations at its Unit JKPM, Odisha and Unit - CPM, Gujarat were temporarily suspended which impacted performance for the quarter. The company resumed operations at both the units on April 18 after necessary approval from the respective authorities. All necessary precautions relating to hygiene, sanitization, social distancing, care and protection of the employees would continue to be followed,” a company statement said.
Harsh Pati Singhania, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JK Paper said “The company was able to deliver stronger performance despite reduction in selling prices, due to high operating efficiencies and lower input cost. Increased procurement from areas closer to the mills resulting from the company’s plantation activities has led to a steady reduction in raw-material cost.”
The company has achieved financial closure for its Packaging Board project at Unit CPM. The project, which was progressing as per schedule till the interruptions caused by Covid-19 is being monitored closely. Though work has resumed, there is likely to be a delay due to constraints in availability of adequate manpower and project import clearances, he added.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
At the first sign of trouble, one should exit credit risk funds: Arvind Chari, Head - Fixed Income and ...
All the five schemes in the category have posted negative one-year returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...