JK Tyre forms tie-up with NATRAX to develop test track in Pithampur

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
JK Tyre & Industries on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) to develop a test track at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.
The company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NATRAX towards the development and polishing of wet grip test track at Pithampur, the tyre maker said in a statement.
NATRAX is one of the automotive testing and certification centres under NATRIP, a flagship project of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
It consists of 16 test tracks, covering aspects such as speed, braking, off road, comfort, sustainability, noise and friction.
The Pithampur track will be used to test the safety aspect of tyres.
JK Tyre said it would be testing its future range of products at the facility upon its completion.
"We have been working towards driving innovation and tech-excellence in the Indian tyre industry. With our experience and expertise, we are rightly placed to lead this project with NATRAX," JK Tyre and Industries Technical Director VK Misra said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...