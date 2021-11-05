JK Tyre & Industries launching ‘eco range of products’ in both domestic, exports markets

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
With an aim to enhance its global business share, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is launching its ‘eco range of products’ in both domestic and exports markets, according to an investor presentation by the company.
The company, which registered 21 per cent of its consolidated revenue of ₹2,986.66 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, from exports, is also enhancing its geographical reach in Europe, Australia and South Africa with a wide product range as part of its growth strategy.
Also read: JK Tyre Q4 net at ₹195 crore
“(The) management remains fully committed to implementing its strategy to further expand its market presence and gain market share,” the company said in the presentation.
As part of the exercise, JK Tyre said it will strengthen market position across segments through focus on increasing volumes across all product segments in replacement and export segment.
Besides, the company is also expanding distribution channels through exclusive brand shops across pan India to gain market share. In the first half of the fiscal, it had added over 550 dealers across the country.
Currently, it has a total of over 6,000 dealers and 500 distributors with tie-ups with 870 fleet operators, three oil marketing companies, apart from 140 sales, service and stocking points under its distribution network in India.
To tap the growth in the online segment, it had also tied up with Amazon online and ITC e-Choupal for rural connect, and partnered with auto portals Car Dekho and TyrePlex door-step delivery and fitment, JK Tyre said.
Commenting on its strategy to increase global business share, the company said it is “launching eco range of products for cars and buses (E-vehicle) fitted with ultra-low rolling resistance tyres in domestic and export marketspace”.
Moreover, the company said it is “enhancing geographical reach in Europe, Australia and South Africa with a wide product range”.
Currently, the company has 76 distributors in Middle-East and South-east Asia, 61 distributors in Africa and 60 distributors in North and Latin America, the presentation said.
In Mexico, where it has a presence through the acquisition of Tornel in 2008, it has a distribution network of 97 dealers, 144 third-party dealers/distributors and 34 distributors for exports.
The company further said it is focussing on product portfolio premiumisation as one of its strategic priorities and will bring “technologically advanced and eco friendly tyres in line with market requirements”.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...