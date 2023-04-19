Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced an investment of 15 billion pounds over the next five years.

The company stated the investment will be for industrial footprint, vehicle programmed with AI and digital technologies, and autonomous and people skills.

Going electric

Further, the company announced that its Halewood plant, in the UK, will become an all-electric production facility and its next-generation medium-size SUV architecture, electrified modular architecture (EMA), will now be pure-electric.

“Two years ago, we launched our Reimagine strategy and since then we have made great progress, including launching two new critically acclaimed modern luxury Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, joining the Defender family, for which there is record demand. We achieved this while navigating the headwinds of the pandemic and chip shortages, and successfully ramping up production of our most profitable models to deliver profit in Q3. Today we are accelerating our electrification path, making one of our UK plants. This investment enables us to deliver our modern luxury electric future, developing new skills, and reaffirming our commitment to being net zero carbon by 2039,” said Adrian Mardell, CEO of JLR.

The company will introduce a medium-sized luxury SUV which will be all-electric in 2025. The SUV will be built at Halewood in Merseyside.

JLR’s parent company Tata Motors recently announced that Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were at 15,499 vehicles. Last year the wholesales were at 19,570 units, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were at 91,887 vehicles, up from 69,578 units a year ago.