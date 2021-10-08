JRD Tata would have been overjoyed today: Ratan Tata

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Ratan Tata posted an emotional note on Friday after Tata Sons was announced as the new owner of Air India.
“The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news,” while admitting that it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, Tata said “it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata group's presence in the aviation industry,”
The airline was founded in 1932 by Ratan Tata’s J.R.D Tata, also known as the pioneer of the Indian aviation industry. Back then, it was known as Tata Airlines. Post world war II, the airline was taken over by the government of India, and named ‘Air India’.
Reminiscing about those memories, Ratan Tata said: “On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of J. R. D. Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years, J. R.D. Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today,” Tata said
He further recognized and thanked the government for its recent policy of opening select industries to the private sector. “Welcome back, Air India!” it added.
The statement, signed under his name, including a photograph of J.R.D Tata deboarding the Air India flight with the air hostesses in the background.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...