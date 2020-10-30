JSPL Q2 loss widens to ₹706.49 crore despite strong performance

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
Jindal Steel and Power Limited reported a consolidated net loss of ₹706.49 crore in the second quarter of FY21. This is higher than the ₹399.31-crore net loss reported by the company in the same period of the last financial year.
But there was an improvement in total income for the quarter, which rose to ₹9,137.43 crore by September 30, 2020-end from ₹7,688.62 crore by September 30, 2019-end.
Net sales from power stood at ₹1,837.86 crore, higher than ₹1,681.12 crore reported in the year-ago period. Net sales from iron and steel stood at ₹7,633.07 crore, also higher than the ₹6,384.59 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal.
A company statement said JSPL reported its highest-ever steel production volumes at 1.84 million tonnes (up 16 per cent year-on-year) and sales of 1.93 million tonnes (up 30 per cent year-on-year).
“As domestic demand returned, the company increased its sales within India, reflected in declining export trend in the reported quarter, declining to 38 per cent (compared to 58 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal). Exports stood at 0.74 million tonnes,” the statement said.
JSPL also said it is interested in the auction of coal mines, which is expected to begin from November 2. “A number of coal blocks offered for auction are located in the States of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Successful completion of these auctions will bode well for the availability of coal,” the company said.
Commenting on the sale of its asset in Oman, the company said: “JSPL successfully completed the first tranche of the divestment by selling the 48.99 per cent of the Oman subsidiary to the acquirer.”
In June this year, JSPL said that Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Limited has accepted a binding offer from Templar Investments Limited to divest its entire stake in its Oman asset, Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Co LLC. The enterprise value of the deal is over $1 billion.
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Memories — mostly embarrassing — take residence in the sole cupboard of life
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...