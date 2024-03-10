Months after Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group picking up stake in MG Motor India, the joint venture is set for first-ever launch in India with its most stylish offering MG5 sedan in India on March 20.

JSW Group will also close the deal to acquire 38 per cent in MG Motor India and announce its roadmap for further investment in the automobile venture.

In January, the Competition Commission of India approved JSW Ventures’ Singapore acquisition of up to 38 per cent of MG Motor India.

Both MG Motor and JSW Group, have sent invitation to the media for an event on March 20 without mentioning the purpose or the venue.

However, the market is rife with expectations that MG Motor India will launch its long range electric vehicle MG5 which has found success in the international markets since its global debut in 2020.

The official unveiling will provide a clearer picture of the MG5’s specifications and features tailored for the Indian market.

While SUVs continue to dominate sales charts, MG’s decision to introduce a sedan reflects a strategic and different approach. With its competitive pricing strategy, the MG5’s entry into the Indian car market is set to stir competition in the sedan segment.

The MG5 caters to a growing segment of buyers who prioritise comfort, fuel efficiency and a dynamic driving experience. It offers a compelling alternative to SUVs for those seeking a stylish and well-equipped car without the bulkier dimensions.

With its blend of style, comfort and practicality, the MG5 has the potential to be a game-changer.

Earlier, Jindal has envisioned a made-in-India EV, just like a Tesla and better it further. The Group intends to produce electric cars and commercial vehicles at the same price as combustion engines for easy and wider adoption in the cost-competitive Indian market. According to industry estimates, the price difference between EVs and ICE vehicles is almost 30 per cent.

JSW Group will also invest ₹40,000 crore in a one-of-a-kind advanced technology-based electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant of 50 GWH and electric vehicle component manufacturing project in Odisha.