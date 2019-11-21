JSW group promoter Sajjan Jindal repays ₹200-cr debt

Sajjan Jindal, the promoter of JSW Group, has released pledged shares of JSW Steel and JSW Energy worth ₹200 crore. He has so far repaid ₹3,000 crore of loan in four tranches.

In his fifth tranche, Vividh Finvest, a promoter group company, on Thursday repaid loan to release 72 lakh of JSW Steel shares (accounting for 0.30 per cent of the paid up capital) and JSW Investments repaid debt to release 4.03 crore shares of JSW Energy (accounting for 2.45 per cent of paid up capital).

Jindal is repaying loan for the second time in last fortnight. Earlier this month, he repaid ₹342 crore of his debt to release 1.26 crore of pledged shares in JSW Steel and 6.98 crore pledged shares of JSW Energy.

In October, Jindal repaid ₹1,200 crore of loan raised against pledging of JSW Steel and JSW Energy shares. In September, he paid ₹1,150 crore loan to release pledged shares of JSW Steel.

Shares of JSW Steel and JSW Energy were beaten down due to debt concern. When share prices fall sharply, promoters who have raised money through pledged shares have to bring in more money to compensate the fall in value of pledged shares or cut their outstanding loan by pre-paying debt.

Despite the Sensex hitting a new high, shares of JSW Steel have been languishing for long.

JSW Steel has fallen from a 52-week high of ₹354 last November to 52-week low of ₹202 this August. The stock was currently trading at ₹247, down 0.60 per cent on Thursday.

Similarly, JSW Energy shares have fallen from 52-week high of ₹80 logged last November to 52-week low of ₹58. These shares are traded down by 0.49 per cent at ₹71.30 on Thursday.