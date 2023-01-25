JSW Steel’s subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products has entered into an agreement to acquire 31 per cent stake Ayena Innovation, a start-up in home furnishings and decor space for ₹6 crore.

The proposed investment is in line with endeavours of JSW Steel Coated Products to explore new avenues to increase the consumption of coated steel products, said the company in a statement. The investment will enable JSW Steel Coated Products to further diversify its customer portfolio mix and enhance its presence in the retail business, it added.