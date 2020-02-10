Companies

JSW Steel crude steel output in Jan declines 3% to 14 LT

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

JSW Steel on Monday reported 2.9 per cent decline in crude steel output at 14.10 lakh tonnes (LT) during January, 2020. The company had posted crude steel output of 14.53 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

During the month under review, there was 1.4 per cent decline in production of flat rolled products at 10.25 LT, as against 10.40 LT in January 2019, it said. The company also registered 0.5 per cent decline in the output of its long rolled products at 3.42 LT as compared to the year-ago month, it added.

JSW Steel is an integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The shares of JSW Steel were trading 0.5 per cent lower at ₹277.90

