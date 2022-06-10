JSW Steel receives CISF cover for its plant in Maharashtra

JSW Steel has become the thirteenth industrial house in the country and first within the JSW Group to receive the CISF security cover. CISF has deployed its forces at JSW Steel’s Dolvi Works plant in Maharashtra.

JSW Dolvi Works houses a 10 million tonne steel production capacity along with allied facilities and a cement manufacturing plant.

The plants are supported by the Dharamtar Port operated by JSW Infrastructure.

JSW Group acquired the steel plant in 2010 and has made significant investments to set up the cement and port operations.

Gajraj Singh Rathore, Chief Operations Officer, JSW Steel said given the significance of the industrial facility and investments made, it was deemed necessary to have enhanced protection from various security risks.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) currently guards over 350 establishments across the country. The Central Armed Police Force protects India’s vital assets such as space establishments, seaports, airports, department of atomic energy, Delhi Metro Railway Corporation, government offices in Delhi and manages VIP security.