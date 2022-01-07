JSW Steel to invest ₹15,000 cr in expanding Vijayanagar capacity by 5 mtpa

JSW Steel has laid the foundation stone for enhancing the production capacity by 5 million tonnes per annum to 18 mtpa at its Vijayanagar plant, Bellari in Karnataka with an investment of ₹15,000 crore.

This brownfield expansion project, which is being undertaken through JSW Steel wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Vijayanagar Metallics, is expected to be completed by FY24.

The expansion will be spread over 600 acres and includes 4.5 mtpa blast furnace, two steel melt shops of 350 tonnes each and 5 mtpa hot strip mill besides other allied and auxiliary facilities.

JSW Steel has already received the environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and preliminary clearance from the ‘Single Window High-Level Clearance Committee’ of Karnataka government.

Vijayanagar capacity

The company is already in the process of increasing the capacity at Vijayanagar by one mtpa to 13 mtpa in 12 months as part of the roadmap to achieve 18 mtpa at Vijayanagar Works Steel facility,

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister for Steel said the expansion projects would help in augmenting the availability of quality steel.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Steel said the project will be executed by leveraging on the company’s strong project capabilities and track record. The new investments planned will create new job opportunities and generate immense value for all stakeholders. Through introduction of artificial intelligence and other industry 4.o interventions at this facility, it will become an integral part of the company’s network of digitally connected smart steel factories in India, he added.

JSW Steel’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar is the largest single-location integrated steel-making facility in India with a current capacity of 12 mtpa. As part of its next phase of growth, the company is targeting an overall capacity of 37.5 mtpa in India and US by FY25.