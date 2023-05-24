JSW Ventures, a part of $22 billion JSW Group, has accrued a return on investment of ₹200 crore on its first fund of ₹100 crore following its partial exit from Purplle, a leading omni-channel for cosmetics and beauty products.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has undertaken secondary transactions of about $50 million allowing Purplle’s early investors such as JSW Ventures to partly exit from the company. The transactions value Purplle at $1.1 billion.

JSW Ventures invested in Purplle’s Series A round in 2016 and participated in multiple rounds of fund raising along with its journey of becoming a unicorn.

The partial exit has generated 18 times return on the capital invested. Following this transaction, JSW Ventures has returned 2 times of the Fund-I corpus to their investors.

Gaurav Sachdeva, Founding Partner, JSW Ventures said Purplle’s focus on investing in leadership bandwidth across various verticals is exemplary and sets the template for start-ups making a transition from an early-stage business to a mature organisation in a capital constrained environment.

Manish Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, Purplle said apart from providing capital, JSW Ventures have been hands-on, supporting the company across various aspects of the business.

The company enters this fiscal with a significant performance by marquee brands, strong investment trajectory and aggressively pursuing business growth, he added.

Founded in 2012, Purplle is a strong platform with over 1000 listed brands, 60,000 products and over 7 million monthly active users. In 2022, it expanded with 6000 offline touchpoints and eight exclusive stores. With GMV of Rs 1,400 crore, Purplle became India’s 102nd unicorn and employs over 3,000 people.