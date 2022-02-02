Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 net profit up 7.48 per cent

Leading foodservices company, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) posted consolidated net profit of ₹133.19 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, up 7.48 per cent compared to ₹1,23.91 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,210.77 crore up 13.23 per cent for the quarter under review, it said in a BSE filing.

The company operates restaurants under brands such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts. “The growth was driven by improved recovery in the dine-in channel, supported by a continued strong momentum in delivery channel. When compared to the pre-Covid period of Q3FY20, Domino’s system sales recovered by 112.9 per cent,” the company said.

In a joint statement, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, JFL, “We have delivered a strong, all-round Q3FY22 performance, along with a record expansion of the Domino’s store network. We are also making disciplined strategic investments that will help us drive growth, strengthen capabilities and continue creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director, JFL added, “ We delivered healthy revenue growth and strong profitability in the face of COVID induced restrictions and significant inflationary headwinds, while accelerating our network expansion. We made some important strategic investments during the quarter. The recent launch of Popeyes and our surpassing of 1500 th Domino’s stores milestone in India underscores our confidence as we stay focused on driving sustainable, profitable growth in the business.”