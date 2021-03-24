Jubilant Foodworks to bring restaurant brand Popeyes to India, neighbouring countries

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Leading food services company Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) on Wednesday said it had inked an exclusive master franchise and development agreement to operate and establish Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
Popeyes is an American quick-service restaurant brand that offers a New Orleans-style menu known for its iconic chicken sandwiches. It has over 3400 restaurants in 25 countries.
In a BSE filing, JFL said it has entered into, “an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes® restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years.”
In a joint statement, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd said, “We are happy to announce the signing of a multi-country agreement to acquire the exclusive rights to operate and sub-license the iconic Popeyes brand in India and neighbouring countries. Chicken is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in India and is expected to grow rapidly in years to come.”
The company expects Popeyes to become one of the key growth drivers in the coming years.
David Shear, President International at RBI, commented: “We’re excited to introduce our iconic Louisiana-style chicken to a new population in the world that already celebrates and loves bold and delicious flavours.”
Since its acquisition by RBI, Popeyes has expanded into Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines over the past few years. This year it will also enter the United Kingdom and Mexico.
JFL, which is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, operates a network of 1,314 Domino’s Pizza restaurants in 285 cities (as of December 31, 2020).
The food services company also runs 27 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India. In the past few years, it also ventured into the Chinese cuisine segment with its own restaurant brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ and Indian cuisine with Ekdum!
