Juhi Chawla to endorse Emami’s hygiene products

Kolkata-based FMCG company Emami Ltdhas roped in actor Juhi Chawla as the brand ambassador for its newly launched hygiene range under the BoroPlus brand.

While sanitisers under the Boroplus brand were launched in April this year, the company introduced toilet soaps (BoroPlus Antiseptic + Moisturising Soap) in June. The range is now set to hit the retail market with hand washes (BoroPlus Antiseptic + Moisturising Handwash), it said in a press release.

According to Priti A Sureka, Director, Emami Ltd, BoroPlus as an antiseptic cream is a staple across households, and its extension into the personal hygiene segment was a part of the innovation plan regarding the brand. The company has brought forward its launches in the hygiene segment.

“BoroPlus Hygiene Range is all set to offer the consumers a complete range of personal hygiene to fight the attack of Covid-19. For our hygiene range, we are happy to associate with Juhi Chawla,” she said.

A TVC directed by Narayan Shi featuring the actor will be on air across channels and platforms mid-September onwards. The brand commercial narrates the story of every other family today whose hygiene habits have undergone significant change with the onset of the pandemic, the company said in a release.

BoroPlus Hygiene Range will be available across pharmacy and general retail stores, modern trade outlets and e- commerce platforms.