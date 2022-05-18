Jungle Ventures announces a $600-million fund close

Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has announced a $600-million close of their Fund IV with $450 million in the main fund and $150 million in additional managed commitments. This brings their total Assets Under Management (AUM) to over $1 billion.

Over 50 per cent of commitments are from Jungle Venture’s existing investors including Temasek, IFC, FMO, DEG, among others. Founded in 2012 by Amit Anand and Anurag Srivastava, Jungle Ventures launched with a $10-million debut fund, and has since grown its AUM 100x in 10 years.

The firm invests in companies from India and South-East Asia. Jungle has built a portfolio of companies with an enterprise value of over $12 billion, on just $250 million of invested capital and a loss ratio of less than 5 per cent.

The portfolio

Jungle’s portfolio includes companies such as Kredivo, Livspace, and Moglix, all three of which were seed to unicorn investments by the firm. Jungle has also curated a regional portfolio of market-leading brands across multiple categories including vertical e-commerce (Pomelo Fashion, Sociolla, Reddoorz), social commerce (Citymall, Evermos, Mio), fintech/insurTech (LeapFinance, Vayana, Turtlemint), B2B enablement (Kiotviet, Deskera, Waresix), electric vehicles (Datbike), SaaS (Builder.ai, BetterPlace) and brand aggregators/D2C brands (Believe, Hypefast).

With Fund IV, Jungle has projected making 15-18 key investments across India and South East Asia. The firm has already made some investments from the new fund including, Atomberg (an Indian consumer electronics brand), Eveworld (Web3.0 based community platform for women), Mio (social commerce platform in Vietnam), and inFeedo (an employee experience SaaS platform), among others.