Jyothy Labs launches Margo hand sanitiser

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

Representative image   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

New entrants and smaller brands are now dominating the hand-sanitiser market

Jyothy Labs Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of its hand-sanitiser under the brand name Margo. The launch comes after its recent foray into the hand wash segment under the same brand.

The Margo hand-sanitiser comes as a pocket-sized bottle in a 40 ml SKU and is priced at Rs 20, the company said in a statement.

“The present health crisis has encouraged the industry to create new products that cater to the growing demands in the health and hygiene space. This is also a unique opportunity for us to serve society at large by offering a product at an affordable price. We have introduced Margo hand sanitiser in a short time span to ensure we contribute more meaningfully in fighting Covid19,” said Jyothy MR, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited.

FMCG Companies
Jyothy Laboratories Ltd
