Kabir Suri takes over as the new president of National Restaurant Association of India

The National Restaurant Association of India on Friday said Kabir Suri, Co-Founder & Director, Azure Hospitality, has taken over as its new President. This was decided at the industry body’s virtual Annual General Meeting
Suri has been associated with NRAI since 2017 and was appointed as the Vice President in 2019. He is known for developing successful restaurant brands such as Mamagato, Dhaba by Claridges, Sly Granny, Foxtrot Speedy Chow, Rollmaal, Mamapaati and Celeste Food Services.
In a statement, Suri said, “I will strive to lead the Indian Restaurant Industry into a new era of prosperity, participation and positive perception which advances and safeguards the entrepreneurial spirit. Our collective passion and shared spirit of hospitality will enhance the quality of life that we serve.”
The industry body said that Pratik Pota (CEO, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (Domino’s) and Sagar Daryani (CEO, Wow! Momo) have been appointed as the Vice-President of the management committee. Aseem Grover (Director, Big Chill Cafe) has been appointed as Honorary Secretary. All the appointments are for a period of two years.
Anurag Katriar completed his scheduled two-year term as the President of NRAI this September. He now joins Hari Bhartia, Riyaaz Amlani and Rahul Singh on the Board of Trustees of NRAI.
The industry body has been in news in recent times for approaching the Competition Commission of India and seeking its intervention against the alleged anti-competitive practices of food aggregators.
The industry body also said that it has also done a significant reshuffle of its Managing Committee with almost 20 per cent of the Managing Committee Members retiring and making way for fresh faces.
