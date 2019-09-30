Companies

Kalpataru bags orders worth Rs 775 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 775 crore in transmission and distribution segment. According to a company statement, KPTL and its international subsidiary have secured the orders from the government and private clients.

“These new orders will help us to strengthen our T&D order book particularly in India and Bangladesh. Our total order inflows in FY19-20 has crossed Rs 4,300 crore and additionally we have a L1 position of approximately Rs 2,000 crore,” KPTL’s MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said.

KPTL is engaged in power transmission & distribution (T&D), oil & gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing & logistics business with a strong international presence in power T&D. The company is executing several contracts in India, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, SAARC and Far East.

Published on September 30, 2019
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TWID raises Rs 10 crore in seed funding round