Kalyan Jewellers India Limited has recorded a consolidated revenue of ₹14,071 crore in FY23 against ₹10,818 crore in the previous year, a growth of over 30 per cent.

The consolidated PAT was ₹432 crore, despite a one-time exceptional pre-tax write off of approximate ₹33 crore relating to the divestment of certain non-core assets.

Excluding the write off, adjusted PAT for the year more than doubled to ₹457 crore, when compared to the previous financial year.

Q4 performance

Consolidated revenue for Q4 FY23 was ₹3,382 crore (₹2,857 crore). Consolidated adjusted PAT for the quarter was approximately ₹95 crore, (₹72 crore), a growth in excess of 30 per cent.

The stand-alone revenue for the company (India) in Q4 FY23, was ₹2,805 crore (₹2,399 crore). Adjusted PAT for the quarter was ₹91 crore (₹70 crore).

Total revenue from the Middle East operations during Q4 FY23 was ₹549 crore (₹425 crore) . PAT for the quarter was at₹5.6 crore (₹4.3 crore) .

The e-commerce division, Candere, recorded a revenue of ₹32 crore (₹39 crore).

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited said, “We completed an excellent year and have announced our maiden dividend to reward our shareholders. With a strong Akshaya Tritiya, we have had a fantastic start to the current financial year as well.”

Kalyanaraman added, “We are also witnessing encouraging momentum in consumer demand especially around wedding purchases. We are upbeat about the season and have fully geared up the system to ensure that we have yet another memorable quarter.”