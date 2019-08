Manufacturer and seller of branded TMT Bars Kamdhenu Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This was 2.9 per cent higher than the net profit of ₹5.91 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The total income of the company stood at ₹223.02 crore for the quarter under review.

The total income was ₹ 399.83 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.