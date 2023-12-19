Bengaluru-based customer experience company Kapture CX has raised $4 million in a Series A1 round from private equity fund India Alternatives. Prior to this, the company raised $4 million in funding earlier this year.

The vertically-focused enterprise SaaS company uses Gen AI to solve real-world practical problems at scale. Post-Covid, it has established on-ground operations in five countries (the US, the UAE, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and India).

Further, Kapture aims to double down on global opportunities and claims to have more than 1,000 customers across 19 countries. It is also planning to add 100 more employees in the next year.

“We are experiencing tailwinds across the large and global enterprise segment that have made us capitalise on Gen AI capabilities. We are confident that a value-added and relationship-oriented partner like India Alternatives will help us bolster our position as a leading SaaS player across India and global markets,” said Vikas Garg, co-founder of Kapture CX.

The injected funds will propel its global presence, enabling market expansion. According to the company, the funds will be used to strengthen its product capabilities and expedite the development of advanced AI technologies for a more innovative and personalised customer experience.

According to Shivani Bhasin, Founder and CEO of India Alternatives, Gen AI is disrupting current offerings and, therefore, companies that know how to leverage Gen AI to provide a customised solution will emerge as winners. “The company is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity as a result of its leadership, customer orientation, and ability to leverage Gen AI capabilities, to provide a customised solution at scale,” she added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit