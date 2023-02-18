KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders worth ₹3,023 crors across its business verticals.:

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, “We are now executing ten prestigious projects in this segment with an overall project value of over ₹5,000 crore, under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ of the Government. The civil business has also diversified its presence with a maiden order in the commercial building segment, from a reputed international real estate developer. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at a record level of over ₹18,500 crore, a robust growth of over 30% vis-à-vis last year. These orders will significantly contribute towards our targeted growth going forward.”