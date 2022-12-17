HOST, which pioneered the B2B store in the hotel, restaurant and catering (HORECA) segment in the State by opening an outlet in Vyttila in Kochi, is spreading its footprint to the retail segment as well.

HOST Director Arun Antony said that as part of the new venture, HOST has started stocking retail packs of its popular food ingredient products in addition to catering packs.

Moreover, new stores have also been opened at Tripunithura Gandhi Square and at Kakkanad on the Seaport-Airport Road. Special retail counters have also started functioning at the Vyttila store. Arun Antony said that the tremendous response to B2B store from consumers during Covid-19 prompted HOST to foray into the retail segment.

HOST has been making available all the food product ingredients, packing materials and housekeeping products needed for the HORECA sector. Arun said that the imported rare food product ingredients has been the key attraction. They include various cheeses like Parmisan, Emmental, Gouda, Edam, Blue and Edball. After the foreign stays and travel, Keralites are showing enormous interest in foreign foods, recipes and cooking.

With the onset of the tourism season, there has been tremendous demand for Japanese, Mediterranean and Mexican delicacies. This is apart from the traditional interest in Arabic and Chinese food. On the occasion of New Year, HOST stores have declared an offer of free distribution of tin-packed rich plum cake for those who make retail purchases above ₹5000 from December 18 to January 1.