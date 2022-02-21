Keventer Agro expands fresh food segment with paneer, lassi

Kolkata, Feb 21 Keventer Agro has expanded the fresh food product segment under the Metro brand with the launch of packaged paneer and pouch lassi.

Metro Paneer and Metro Lassi, which come with a shelf life of seven days, will initially be available across Bengal. Rolling out in a phased manner, the products will be available to the rest of eastern Indian markets in the next two months through their distribution network of more than 1,60,000 retail touch-points, said a press statement issued by the company.