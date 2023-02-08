QSR chain KFC reported a system sales growth of 26 per cent in India in the fourth quarter ended December 31. Yum! Brands Inc, which owns restaurant brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut, released its fourth quarter and full year earnings on Wednesday.

System sales represent the total sales of all outlets that use a brand including company-owned and franchise restaurants.

In a statement, Moksh Chopra,General Manager, KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives) said, “For the full year ended December 31, 2022, KFC delivered a 49 per cent system sales growth in India and area countries. 2022 was a power packed year, with focus on building new units and launching disruptive products, strengthening our commitment to our people and the planet, and expanding our physical & digital footprint.”

The company launched a slew of new products during the past year in the country which included Biryani Bucket, Popcorn Nachos and Peri Peri Chicken. Late last year, the brand also announced a collaboration with Nestle India and launched Popcorn Bowl made with Maggi.

“With a focus on increasing consumer accessibility, we introduced Smart Restaurants across the country with digital-first features, launched our most inclusive & sustainable restaurants, and marked a major milestone of being present across over 150 cities in India. We are resolute in our commitment to grow in India, backed by our committed franchise partners, and will continue this journey while remaining relevant & distinctive for our consumers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut clocked a system sales growth of 24 per cent in the fourth quarter and 47 per cent for the full year ended December 31, 2022 in India.

Yum! Brands Inc’s Taco Bell also has a presence in India.

