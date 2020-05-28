Companies

Kia Motors India to invest $54 m in AP facility

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

Kia Motors India manufacturing facility   -  THE HINDU

Plant will be model for investment in State, says CEO

Kia Motors India, part of the Korean automotive major Kia Motors, has outlined plans to invest about $54 million in the manufacturing facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

During a programme hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek suggestions for investments, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kia Motors India, said, “The company will invest another $54 million in the upcoming project in the manufacturing facility at Anantapur in spite of the tough phase due to the cornonavrus pandemic.”

Good infrastructure

The CEO, while lauding the support extended by the Andhra Pradesh Government in making its India foray successful with the new manufacturing plant, said this would not have been possible but for the infrastructure created, including highways and good logistics facilities covering airport and ports and quality industrial infrastructure.

“Kia has made big success in the Indian car market within 10 months of commissioning of the automotive plant and start of production. As we progress, we will invest more and explore new opportunities,” he said.

Shim said, Kia Motors and its vendors have employed more than 14,000 people, majority of them from within Andhra Pradesh. More than 2,400 people were trained by the Kia training facilities, of whom, 1,589 have been employed in Kia.

Referring to the investment climate in Andhra Pradesh, the Kia CEO said, Andhra Pradesh has good infrastructure and logistics facilities and the Kia Motors plant serves as a model for those seeking to make investments in the State.

Successful launch

Currently, Kia Motors India manufactures Kia Seltos, a popular SUV with good sales volumes.

In the second half of the current year, it is gearing up to launch its compact SUV Sonet in the Maruti Vitara Brezza segment.

As per plans, Kia Motors India expects to roll out one new car every six months and by early next year, the company will have at least four vehicles in its ‘Made in India’ portfolio.

Kia and its vendor partners have made huge investments in India with a capacity to produce about 3,00,000 vehicles per annum. The Korean company recently commenced production at the facility after a near two month lockdown due to the pandemic.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 brings urgency of green revolution in energy sector to forefront: Gautam Adani
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.