Kia Motors releases images of all-new compact SUV Sonet

Kia Motors India has released official images of the interior and exterior of its upcoming compact SUV Sonet.
The Sonet is Kia’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product and will be available in many of the brand’s global markets.
The production-ready Kia Sonet has a distinctive and dynamic design, as well as many first-in-segment features. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as a concept, the all-new Kia Sonet is scheduled to make its world premiere on August 7, making a bold statement in the compact SUV segment.
The Kia Sonet has a sophisticated and lively cabin featuring a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a stylish, minimalist centre console that offers easy on-the-go access to its class-leading features. The general ambience is both youthful and luxurious — ideal for young-at-heart, always-connected consumers.
Designed to maximise driver and passenger comfort, the Sonet’s interior is modern, vibrant and offers a high sense of dynamism to drivers. Trimmed in high-quality materials, its dashboard provides owners with a full range of user-friendly features, including a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving. Taking centre-stage is its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. The Sonet will also offer drivers steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, a chic and stylish design highlight.
In line with Kia’s distinctive design DNA, the Sonet’s emotive and bold design combines the brand’s signature design traits, including the iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. The distinctive LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme which has inspired the Sonet.
“We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colours and materials could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation.
“We believe the Kia Sonet’s compelling character will hold major appeal for young, aspirational and always-connected customers in India and beyond,” he added.
Kia Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment and come equipped with up to six airbags.
