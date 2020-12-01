Kia Motors sells 21,000 units in November

Kia Motors India on Monday said it has maintained strong sales momentum in November by registering total sales of 21,022 units, with Sonet dominating the compact SUV market in India with sale of 11,417 units. The company posted a growth of 50 per cent over the same period last year.

With its latest offering, the Sonet, Kia has been able to capture the most competitive segment in the country. Seltos too maintained its positive run in the Indian market with sale of 9,205 units in November, the company said in a statement.

“Since the Covid-19 outbreak, we were quite hopeful about the festival month and the results are overwhelming. Not only urban, but customers from tier-II, -III, and -IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the market due to the pandemic, the overall consumer sentiment has significantly improved and we are all prepared to offer a safe and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers,” Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said.

He said the company is expecting the market sentiment to improve more in the coming months and continue this positive momentum in future as well.

With the improved sentiment and encouraging sales, Kia is looking to increase its growth trajectory and cement its position as one of the top car manufacturers in the country, the company added.