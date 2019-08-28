Companies

KIMS Hospitals appoints B Abhinay as CEO

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

B Abhinay

Hyderabad-based Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has appointed B Abhinay as the Chief Executive Officer.

The KIMS with a bed strength of 3,000 across 9 hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, has General Atlantic as a strategic investor. It is on an expanding mode.

Abhinay, a Vice-President, has been overseeing business development and strategy. He has been responsible in the setting up of the 200 bed medical facility in Kondapur, Hyderabad and partnering with existing hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Ongole.

Abhinay a graduate of the Deccan Medical College, Hyderabad is the son of Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director of the KIMS Group of Hospitals,

