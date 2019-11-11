Kirloskar group launches water-cooled chillers

Amazon Echo Studio: Best sounding of the lot
This heavyweight smart speaker adds good music listening to the usual Alexa formula
Kirloskar Chillers, a part of the Kirloskar Group, has launched a new range of water-cooled chillers using India’s first oil-free magnetic bearing centrifugal compressor.
The press statement issued by the company stated that with technical expertise to design and manufacture compressors using magnetic levitation technology, Kirloskar Chillers has joined a select few manufacturers globally capable of offering this technology. This technology promises to dominate rotating equipment, in general and chillers in particular, over the next few decades.
The company highlighted significant advantages of magnetic bearings for compressors used in chillers over conventional bearings. Chillers form a part of the central air-conditioning system, and have a huge demand in various market segments, both commercial – (hotels, hospitals, malls, airports and IT facilities) and industrial applications – (pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textile, chemical and FMCG).
Speaking during the launch, Rahul Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman of the Kirloskar Group, said, “Kirloskar Chillers is committed to the green movement in India and continuously striving to offer more energy-efficient and environment-friendly products to the market. With the latest addition of indigenously manufactured magnetic bearing centrifugal chillers with capacities between 400 and 1200 TR (ton of refrigeration), Kirloskar Chillers leads from the front in promoting the government’s ‘Make in India’ philosophy.”
During the inaugural ceremony, he also highlighted a few of Kirloskar Chillers Private Ltd. (KCPL) achievements over the last two decades. KCPL was the first in India to manufacture hydro-fluorocarbon 134a centrifugal chillers. It was also the first manufacturer in India to offer chillers certified by Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute.
This heavyweight smart speaker adds good music listening to the usual Alexa formula
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
The Sensex and the Nifty began the session in negative territory, taking bearish cues from the Asian markets ...
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...