Kirloskar group launches water-cooled chillers

Kirloskar Chillers, a part of the Kirloskar Group, has launched a new range of water-cooled chillers using India’s first oil-free magnetic bearing centrifugal compressor.

The press statement issued by the company stated that with technical expertise to design and manufacture compressors using magnetic levitation technology, Kirloskar Chillers has joined a select few manufacturers globally capable of offering this technology. This technology promises to dominate rotating equipment, in general and chillers in particular, over the next few decades.

The company highlighted significant advantages of magnetic bearings for compressors used in chillers over conventional bearings. Chillers form a part of the central air-conditioning system, and have a huge demand in various market segments, both commercial – (hotels, hospitals, malls, airports and IT facilities) and industrial applications – (pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textile, chemical and FMCG).

Speaking during the launch, Rahul Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman of the Kirloskar Group, said, “Kirloskar Chillers is committed to the green movement in India and continuously striving to offer more energy-efficient and environment-friendly products to the market. With the latest addition of indigenously manufactured magnetic bearing centrifugal chillers with capacities between 400 and 1200 TR (ton of refrigeration), Kirloskar Chillers leads from the front in promoting the government’s ‘Make in India’ philosophy.”

During the inaugural ceremony, he also highlighted a few of Kirloskar Chillers Private Ltd. (KCPL) achievements over the last two decades. KCPL was the first in India to manufacture hydro-fluorocarbon 134a centrifugal chillers. It was also the first manufacturer in India to offer chillers certified by Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute.