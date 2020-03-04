Companies

Kishore Biyani re-designated as Non-Executive Vice-Chairperson of Future Lifestyle

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Kishore Biyani, CEO and founder of Future Group   -  REUTERS

The Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) board, at its meeting on Wednesday, considered and approved the re-designation of Kishore Biyani, the company’s Managing Director, as Non-Executive Vice Chairperson, with effect from March 5.

In a stock exchange notice, the company said Biyani has been appointed as Executive Chairman of Future Retail Ltd and, in view of applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, he would not be able to hold the position of MD of FLFL.

The re-designation is based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, it added.

