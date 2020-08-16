Kitchen Treasures launches `health drink’ mix to boost immunity

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Kitchen Treasures, the leading masala and spices brand, has launched the Golden Turmeric Health Drink Mix to help people boost their immunity.
Synthite, the world’s largest curcumin producer, has developed the product for Kitchen Treasures.
Besides using the mask, sanitiser and following social distancing, improving one’s immunity is said to be an effective way to prevent the Coronavirus. Rich in curcumin and trikatu, the product is an ideal drink for the current situation.
Curcumin, the core element in the health drink is extracted from turmeric and has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immunomodulatory properties. This ingredient which influences the growth and activities of immune system cells, can regulate the functioning of the immune system and thus fight viral and infectious diseases, the company said in a statement. Trikatu, another key element which is a mix of black pepper, long pepper and ginger, helps the body absorb the healing properties of Curcumin.
Kitchen Treasures launched the product through a digital function to avoid social gathering.
Actor Manju Warrier, who is also the brand ambassador of Kitchen Treasures, released the product via social media handle of the company.
“The Covid-19 spread has encouraged us to introduce the new product. In this unusual situation, what we can do to fight the virus is to follow a healthy living. Improving immunity can keep the virus at bay. Our health drink mix is designed to serve that purpose. Contrary to the usual turmeric, the mix doesn’t have a raw taste. It is a delicious mix”, said Ashok Mani, CEO, Kitchen Treasures.
The product that comes in a 250g box is priced at ₹249. As part of an introductory offer, it will be available at ₹199. It is available both online and at various shops across Kerala and major metros outside the state.
