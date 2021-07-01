Koo, first platform to publish IT compliance report

In accordance with rule 4(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 of the Government of India, Koo has become the first platform to publish a social-media compliance report in the manner required by the rules.

Going forward, the compliance report will be published and available on the first day of each month and, where appropriate, will include additional insights.

June report

The report for June shows that of the 5,502 Koos reported by the community, 22.7 per cent (1,253) was removed, while other action was taken against the rest. Similarly, Koo took steps to proactively moderate 54,235 Koos, of which, 2.2 per cent (1,996) was removed, while other action was taken against the rest.

Rule 4(d) requires significant social-media intermediaries to “publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified”.

‘Respects law of the land’

Aprameya Radhakrishna, founder and CEO, Koo, said: “As Koo gains tractions across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem.

“This compliance report is one step in that direction. As part of Koo’s continued efforts to make social media a safer place and provide transparency for users, we are happy to be the first social-media platform to publish a compliance report. We will continue to make efforts to make social media a safe place for all users.”

Koo was founded in March 2020, as a micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. Available in multiple Indian languages, Koo enables people from different regions in India to express themselves in their mother tongues.