In a bid to improve the quality of education and the academic facilities at government-run schools in Gujarat, Ahmedabad-based philanthropy group Dr KR Shroff Foundation has joined hands with Suzuki Motors Gujarat (SMG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese auto major, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The collaboration will support the Government of Gujarat’s initiatives on quality education for all at government-run primary schools in 22 villages of Surendranagar and Mehsana in Ahmedabad.

As part of the collaboration, KRSF will implement the corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects in the education sector for SMG, a statement said.

Pratul Shroff, the founder of KRSF, said, “Our primary focus at KRSF is uplifting underprivileged communities through the power of quality education and making them self-reliant. Over the past decade, we at KRSF have worked across at least 460 rural schools in Gujarat to improve the quality of education among the youth.”

SMG will provide a financial grant to KRSF in line with the requirements of the project, to incur capital expenditures and operational costs for the next three years.

The project will ensure immediate impacts towards improvement in the quality of education of the beneficiaries. The initiative will begin with a foundational learning approach by providing special coaching to weaker students of classes 5-8, besides the regular classes for students of classes 3-5 with the help of videos and practical demonstrations to make the learning process more engaging and impactful.

The programme will be specifically targeted at schools facing a shortage of teachers.

The Foundation will also focus on value-based education and conduct extensive sessions on health and hygiene to enable children to lead a quality life and help build their character.

Founded by entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist, Shroff, the KRSF has demonstrated impactful intervention for improvement in the quality of education at over 460 rural schools in Gujarat.