Krux Studio unveils concept two-seater car 

Krux Studio, led by Kripa Ananthan, the former chief of design at Mahindra & Mahindra, has unveiled a concept two-seater car powered by an electric powertrain called Two2.

Claimed to be the smallest four-wheeler in India, the Two2 is designed for congested cities where manoeuvring and parking a vehicle is considered a less pleasant process.

Unique concept

The uniqueness of concept Two2 is that it is designed and built with 20 per cent upcycled parts. KRUX Studio has created a tubular frame that makes manufacturing and assembling the vehicle easy. Circular design principles are applied to maximise efficiencies, and reduce part development.

The concept of Two2 is built using a carryover skateboard which is essentially a self-contained platform with electronic motors, battery, and driving components integrated into it. The Two2 is powered by an 11kWh battery mated to a 15kW motor.

KRUX Studio is looking for partners for collaboration and taking these ideas to production.

Sustainable options

Kripa Ananthan, Director – KRUX Studio, said, “Today, customers seek sustainable options, manufacturers want to be environmentally and socially responsible and refurbishers will have access to millions of End-of-Life vehicles. KRUX Studio’ sconcept Two2 is an exciting solution which connects these three stakeholders.”

The modular construction of Two2 allows multiple variants to be created. In the initial design, a passenger and a cargo variant have been showcased. The tubular structure is highlighted in accent colours, while the body colours have upcycled parts. Large doors facilitate easy ingress/ egress with burnt orange upholstery and beige plaid trim, giving a fresh and airy interior ambience.

“In congested, polluted urban areas, Two2 is an alternative for first/last mile mobility. In a more sustainable future, it has been conceived as part of a self-driven, shared, point to point service. The simple frame is investment light and is designed so that precision parts can be centrally made and sent as flatpacks to local assembly units,” Ananthan added.

Formed in 2021, Krux Studio worlds with partners to create custom solutions in automotive design for clients.