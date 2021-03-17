Companies

KSSF invests ₹410 crore in DCW Ltd

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 17, 2021

Funds to be used to refinance existing term loans, improve working capital, enhance capacity utilisation, scale up specialty chemicals operations

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) – managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), on Wednesday announced that it has invested ₹410 crore in DCW Limited (DCW) in the form of debentures.

“KSSF has invested in the form of non-convertible debentures and optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) in DCW,” it said in a statement, adding that on conversion, the OCDs will result in an 11 per cent stake in DCW for KSSF.

KSSF funding will help DCW to refinance its existing term loans, improve its working capital, enhance its capacity utilisation to meet the growing demand for its products and scale up the specialty chemicals operations, it further said.

Srini Sriniwasan, Managing Director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, said, “This investment is in line with our ability to provide unique and flexible capital solutions which are not ordinarily available in the ecosystem.”

KSSF has been investing from its $1-billion fund in a variety of structured investment situations.

Eshwar Karra, CEO, KSSF, said, “Our financing facility will help DCW chart its growth as a leading specialty chemicals player. DCW now has financial flexibility and liquidity to achieve long-term growth.”

DCW manufactures PVC, C-PVC (chlorinated polyvinyl chloride), caustic soda, soda ash and SIOP (synthetic iron oxide pigment).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 17, 2021
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.