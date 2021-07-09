LafargeHolcim rebrands as Holcim Group

To simplify and enhance brand recall, LafargeHolcim, the holding company of ACC and Ambuja Cements, has rebranded itself as Holcim Group. LafargeHolcim was formed with the merger of the world largest cement makers in 2015.

The company said the name change would apply only to its company name, while its market brands would remain unaltered.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer, Holcim, said the new Group identity signals to the world that the company is fully committed to building progress for people and the planet.

The rebranded entity, Holcim Group, has since emerged as a global leader in green building solutions provider in 70 markets in five continents, including a strong presence in India through ACC and Ambuja Cements.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India Holcim Group and MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements said both Ambuja Cements and ACC have started their transformation journey to offer sustainable building materials and solutions in India. Earlier this year, Holcim’s flagship green concrete brand ECOPact launched by ACC in India.

Further, Ambuja Cements and ACC expect to consolidate their leadership in the Indian cement sector by investing in Industry 4.0 under its ‘Plants of Tomorrow’ programme. This transformative programme, aims to make cement manufacturing more efficient through better plant optimisation, higher plant availability and a safer working environment.

From running its cement carrying ships on biofuels to investing in Waste Heat Recovery Systems and large captive renewable energy sources, the two companies lead the Indian building materials industry in creating a greener future.

Marking its renewed focus, the company is launching HolcimByDesign, a new Instagram experience, showcasing its extensive capabilities to transform cities and infrastructure.