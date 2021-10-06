Companies

Leading companies come together to set up Merchants Payments Alliance of India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 06, 2021

Would promote digitalisation and financial literacy in the country

Leading companies using digital payments to service consumers including Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix have come together to set up the Merchants Payments Alliance of India (MPAI), which would promote digitalisation and financial literacy in the country.

“The alliance’s founding members include BookMyShow, Disney+ Hotstar, Facebook, Future Generali, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify, Times Internet, and Zoom,” said a statement on Tuesday.

The formation of the alliance comes soon after the Reserve Bank of India’s directive on e-mandate that came into effect from October 1.

“MPAI will work towards such causes by addressing and constructively engaging with the payments regulator and industry. The alliance will enhance the value of India’s digital markets, provide public interest research and thought leadership on digital payments, and build consumer awareness,” it said, adding that the group will also become the principal resource platform for merchants and the payments ecosystem to contribute to policy conversations.

Also read: Explained: RBI's new auto debit rules

Vivan Sharan, MPAI Secretariat, said, “The MPAI sees itself as a collective, using the operational experience of merchants, to engage on policy matters such as the e-mandate issue, which will help reduce transaction-related frictions and improve the efficiency of digital markets.”

Vishal Mehta, Strategic Partnerships and Payments, Microsoft, a member of MPAI, said, “The group’s purpose is to be a collaborator to the digital payments policy discourse and Microsoft is excited to be part of this initiative.”

Published on October 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

banking
digital payments
digital technologies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like