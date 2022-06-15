Levi Strauss & Co names Amisha Jain as SVP and MD

Denim maker Levi Strauss & Co on Wednesday named Amisha Jain as the new Senior Vice-President and Managing Director of South East Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA) region.

She succeeds Sanjeev Mohanty, who late last year transitioned to a new role and is currently serving as the company’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the U.S. and Canada.

The apparel maker said that Jain will be responsible for leading the company’s operations in SAMEA region and ensuring the geography continues to drive expansion and growth, contributing to the company’s success in Asia and around the globe.

Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co said, “We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic, proven leader to the company. Amisha’s years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth.”

“The team has had an incredible journey thus far, and I am delighted to be part of this passionate and high-performing group. Together we will strive to take the brand to even greater heights in the region,” added Jain.

She started her career as an engineer with Motorola Inc. and has held roles across multiple functions including sales, operations and strategy at organizations including McKinsey & Company, Nike and Arvind Group. Most recently, Jain was serving as the CEO of Zivame, which was acquired by Reliance Group in 2020.