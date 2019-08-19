Licious enters ready-to-eat market with meat-based spreads

Licious, an online raw meat and sea-food company, has ventured into ready-to-eat category with the launch of its meat-based spreads.

The company will start with six flavoured spreads — butter chicken, continental chicken, honey-mustard chicken, shawarma chicken, sweet tamarind chicken and herby-tomato chicken.

Licious meat spreads will be available in 30 grams and 200 grams packets at ₹30 and ₹199 respectively in key offline and online stores across all markets.

Valued at $800-million (about ₹5,600 crore), the market for spreads category in India is growing at 16 per cent per annum. The key products include butter, jams, chocolate spreads and mayo-based spreads.

Vivek Gupta, founder, said the company has evolved not only in terms of core offerings in the raw and fresh meat category, but also entered the ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat categories with pre-marinated meats and bottled spreads.

Abhay Hanjura, co-founder, said the spreads market is witnessing robust growth due to changing consumer tastes, expanding middle-class population and increasing demand for tasty and healthy food products.