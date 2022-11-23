Lightrock India has invested $15 million to acquir a significant stake in Sukoon Healthcare, a psychiatric in-patient unit based in Gurgaon.

The investment is the largest in the Indian mental health space, and is the seed transaction towards the creation of India’s largest therapeutic behavioural health platform.

Vidit Bahri and Kanishk Gupta founded Sukoon in February 2020 to deliver evidence-based care to patients. Sukoon uses a multi-disciplinary team of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counsellors, and vocational therapists to ensure that each patient receives personalised and holistic care.

Additionally, the hospital environment is designed to facilitate the care journey. In the last year, Sukoon has treated over 11,000 patients suffering from a spectrum of conditions across in-patient and out-patient services.

Bahri and Gupta, said: “We are excited to be working with Lightrock India and Saleem to build on our vision. We have always believed in putting patient care and experience at the center of our protocols and have achieved recognition for the services we provide in Delhi. We are currently expanding our services to Bengaluru and Mumbai, as the first step of a pan-India programme of scale.”

Post this transaction, Saleem Asaria, partner at Lightrock India, will assume the role of Executive Chairman and Bahri and Gupta will assume senior leadership roles.

Lightrock India is the India-focused effort of the global private equity platform Lightrock, impact investing platform. Lightrock India was formed in September 2019, when the LGT group acquired Aspada – an investor since 2012.

