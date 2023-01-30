Kolkata, Jan 29 Linc Ltd, formerly Linc Pen & Plastics, which has registered nearly 20 per cent growth in turnover so far this fiscal, is expecting the growth momentum to continue backed by a steady demand both from domestic and international markets. The growth in turnover would also come on the back of increased sale of its “more premium” range of pens under the Pentonic brand.

According to Deepak Jalan, Managing Director, Linc Ltd, the growth during the first two quarters of current fiscal have been better than the pre Covid period supported by the Pentonic brand, which has been growing rapidly. The profitability in the segment, which is typically placed in the mass premium category, has been quite good leading to growth in both topline and bottomline.

“We are likely to maintain the 20-25 per cent growth momentum this fiscal and looking to grow by around 20 per cent over the pre Covid levels,” Jalan told BusinessLine.

Turnover

The company posted a turnover of ₹355 crore in FY-22. It is looking to take it up to ₹650 crore by FY-25 backed by launch of more products in the Pentonic range, expansion of distribution footprint and higher exports.

There has been an increase in sale of high value (above ₹10/-) pens with increase in income level and demand for better design and aesthetics among customers. The share of pens below ₹10 a piece, which used to contribute a bulk of its turnover at more than 80 per cent, has been coming down and currently stands at around 70 per cent.

The company’s products are currently available at 2.35 lakh outlets across the country. It plans to ramp it up and increase its presence to half a million (5 lakh) outlets by FY-25.

Linc is the exclusive importer and distributor of the MNC Deli, which is into stationery products including calculators, desk organisers and scissors among others. It expects to touch a turnover of ₹100 crore from the sale of these products by FY-25, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of its turnover.

Linc, Jalan said, expects the share of exports to grow to close to 25-30 per cent of its total turnover, from the current 20 per cent, by FY-25. It has a strong network in South East Asia, Middle East, US, UK, Europe, South America, Africa, Russia and CIS countries among others.